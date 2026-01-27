After 19 years under Mike Tomlin, the head coach decided to part ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In turn, the organization turned to Mike McCarthy as their next leader.

He'll have plenty of expectations on his shoulders after Tomlin's run. But McCarthy is taking them all head-on. Including serving as Pittsburgh's offensive play caller, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

“Mike McCarthy said he will call the plays,” DeFabo wrote.

With McCarthy still building out his staff, the Steelers don't currently have an offensive coordinator on their staff. But when they do hire one, they'll be reporting to the head coach. That'll certainly impact the type of candidates that will be brought in.

McCarthy is coming to Pittsburgh with 18 years of head coaching experience. Between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, his teams have gone a collective 174-112-2. Furthermore, he led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 2010.

On the Steelers, McCarthy will be taking over an offense that finished the 2025 season ranked 25th in the league, averaging 305.6 yards per game. There are questions surrounding who will play quarterback in Pittsburgh. But whoever is under center, McCarthy must put them in a position to succeed.

The head coach is entering a situation with hefty shoes to fill. Pittsburgh has been consistently above .500, but they remained stagnant over the final years of Tomlin. McCarthy will be expected to not only keep the Steelers above that .500 mark, but see some real playoff success.

Whether or not he succeeds is yet to be seen. But McCarthy's fingerprints will be all over Pittsburgh's 2026 performance.