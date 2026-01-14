The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of attention in the NFL world this week, first getting blasted in the Wild Card round by the Houston Texans at home, and then finding out that head coach Mike Tomlin would be stepping down after 19 seasons. The Tomlin news wasn't necessarily a shock, but it brings to an end an era of football for the Steelers that saw a Super Bowl championship but also seven straight playoff losses dating back to the 2016 season.

Now, the search is on for the next head coach for the Steelers, and on Wednesday, the team got a big update in that regard on a potential candidate.

“The Steelers have submitted an interview request for Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, per source. Weaver, who faced the Steelers for years as a player and a coach for the Ravens, has a chance to become the next leader in Pittsburgh,” reported Dianna Russini of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dolphins didn't necessarily have an elite defense this year, but Weaver is still a respected voice in the NFL on the defensive side of the ball, who has ties to Pittsburgh, as Russini pointed out.

It certainly makes sense why the Steelers might want to bring in a defensive-minded head coach, considering that their offense is not necessarily brimming with talent to be utilized. Pittsburgh also has some major questions looming this offseason at quarterback, with many expecting that Monday's loss to the Texans might have marked the final game of Aaron Rodgers' legendary career.

Currently, the team has former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard as a backup.

In any case, whoever the Steelers select as their next head coach could be inheriting a team that will look quite a bit different by the time the 2026 season rolls around.