The Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to improve the secondary on Thursday after signing a former Chicago Bears safety during free agency. It's a move that comes at a team-friendly deal, making it an intriguing signing for the franchise.

Reports indicate that the Steelers are signing Jaquon Brisker to a one-year, $5.5 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport and Mark Garofolo of the NFL Network. Brisker should have a chance to earn a starting role in Pittsburgh.

“The Steelers are signing former Bears S Jaquan Brisker to a 1-year, $5.5M deal, per [Ian Rapoport] and Mike Garafolo in a deal done by Andre Odem and AJ Stevens.”

Brisker just finished his fourth season in the NFL. After playing as the starter for the Bears since 2022, the soon-to-be 27-year-old safety finds a new home in Pittsburgh. He's played in at least 15 games in three of his four years in the league and has been a consistent option in the secondary throughout most of his career.

Jaquan Brisker ended the 2025-26 campaign with 93 combined tackles (52 solo), one sack, eight pass deflections, and one interception. He will join the Steelers and have a chance to play alongside DeShon Elliott and Jalen Ramsey. However, there is a chance Brisker lines up at cornerback, as he is a versatile defender.

Signing a one-year contract worth $5.5 million seems to be a prov-it deal for Brisker. At the very least, he signs with a Steelers organization that is historically known for having a great defense. So, that bodes well for his chances of success for next season.