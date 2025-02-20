The Pittsburgh Steelers had another fairly successful season in 2024, but just making the playoffs and being a punching bag for the true contenders in the AFC has to be getting old for them at this point. Pittsburgh was unable to make any inroads in the Wild Card Round as the Baltimore Ravens swiftly blew them out in the first half.

The Steelers have always had a good defense, but a revolving door at quarterback has constantly held them back on the offensive side of the ball. Russell Wilson gave Pittsburgh some improved play at the position from what it had with Kenny Pickett in past years, but it still was far below the lofty standard in a loaded AFC.

This offseason, getting a new quarterback in the building should be at the top of the priority list if the Steelers want to take a step forward next season. They could go out and get a free agent starter, or they could try to move up in the NFL Draft to get one. Specifically, the Steelers could be a sleeper team to go get Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, according to Eric Edholm of NFL.com.

“They’re the best wild-card option right now in my mind, even if it would be a stretch to rank them among the favorites here,” Edholm wrote of the Steelers' chances of landing Sanders.

Both Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents this offseason and it's unlikely that the Steelers would want to bring them back without any competition in the quarterback room. Quite frankly, neither of them played at a level that would warrant that. Moving up in the draft would cost a number of valuable assets, but it could be worth it if that signal caller can get more out of this offense.

Sanders isn't a perfect prospect, but he would be willing to do some of the things that Wilson isn't. Sanders plays on time for the most part and is able to attack all levels of the field, which should help this group be more consistent. Wilson throws a better deep ball, which benefits the Steelers' current receiving core led by George Pickens, but Sanders would allow them to be less boom-or-bust.