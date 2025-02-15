The offseason work has begun for Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan, and he's already made a decision regarding the future of one key player on the defensive side of the ball.

Khan has informed linebacker Preston Smith that he won't be returning to the Steelers in 2025, releasing him from the roster.

It brings an end to his brief tenure with the Steelers, which lasted only four regular season games. Originally selected by the Washington Redskins with the 38th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft after playing college football at Mississippi State, Smith spent the first four years of his NFL career with the club, appearing in all 16 regular season games in each season.

Upon the completion of his time in Washington, he signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the Green Bay Packers; he finished the 2019 season with 56 tackles.

In 2022, he would later extend his stay with the Packers, signing another four-year contract. In November of 2024, he was traded to the Steelers for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He's racked up 440 tackles, 69.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries throughout his career.

After Preston Smith, the Steelers have more major decisions ahead

After their decision regarding Smith, the Steelers have another major decision ahead of them regarding the future of quarterback Russell Wilson with the team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers could elect to retain Wilson, though that decision hasn't been made, via

“Returning to Pittsburgh is a possibility, despite the fact that many have speculated that it’s not likely. There have been ongoing conversations between Russell Wilson and the organization about what to do in the future,” Schefter said. “That doesn’t mean it won’t work out. Clearly, he’s scheduled to become a free agent, but returning to Pittsburgh remains a possibility for Russell Wilson, as it does for Justin Fields — the other quarterback.”

It's going to be a long and interesting offseason in Pittsburgh.