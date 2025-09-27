The NFL is coming to Ireland for the first time! Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season will feature a game played in Dublin, Ireland. Ireland will see the Pittsburgh Steelers try to keep a plus-.500 record this season as they take on the Minnesota Vikings. It's a surprisingly exciting game to watch for the international crowd.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talked about the importance of this game to the league. Goodell mentioned that it was important that the Ireland crowd witness a good game. The commissioner also added that the Steelers pushed hard to be part of this game.

“We wanted to bring the real thing because our fans understand that,” Goodell said, per Jason Mackey. “The Steelers were pushing us very hard to come here. … This is a game people in the United States would want to see. I think it’s important to bring the best product.”

As part of the NFL's plans to expand globally, the league is starting to have more international games. Last season, regular-season games were held in England, Germany, and Brazil. The NFL is still coming to these countries, and they added the Ireland game between the Steelers and the Vikings as part of their further expansion.

It's been a while since the Steelers played outside the United States. Their last international game was in 2013, when they ironically faced off against the Vikings as well. Minnesota came away with the win, outpacing Pittsburgh 34-27 in front of Wembley Stadium in London.

The Steelers are looking to continue their winning ways in Ireland. They are coming off a win against the New England Patriots last week. While Pittsburgh struggled to put away the young New England team, some late-game heroics from the defense and a late touchdown by Calvin Austin gave the Steelers the win. They're going up against the Vikings squad that completely shellacked Pittsburgh's division rival 48-10 in Week 3.