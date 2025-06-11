Recently, the Aaron Rodgers free agency saga came to an end when the future Hall of Famer signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of minicamp. Rodgers will hope to breathe life into a Steelers quarterback room that hasn't seen productive play in the better part of a decade.

Coincidentally, Rodgers' first game as a member of the Steelers will be on the road against his former team, the New York Jets.

Recently, Rodgers' former Jets teammate Jermaine Johnson, who suffered an Achilles injury similar to Rodgers' when they were both members of the team but is expected to be back from the Steelers matchup, revealed that he and Rodgers have been texting about the upcoming game.

“Obviously, I'm excited, he's excited,” Johnson said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It was a pleasure having him around and stuff like that and I wish him the best, but when I get between those lines, there's no friends.

“I think he knows that, and he feels the same stuff. I'm excited. It's just another game, but for me it's going to be my first game back. There will be a lot of emotions, and when my emotions are high, I tend to play pretty well.”

A potentially awkward reunion

It's not particularly likely that Rodgers will receive a warm reception from Jets fans when he and the Steelers come into town in early September.

Rodgers' tenure with New York was by all accounts a letdown, as his first year saw him go down with a torn Achilles and his second year saw the Jets miss the playoffs once again despite making a frenzy of win-now moves.

It remains to be seen how much Rodgers will have left in the tank for the Steelers, although Pittsburgh fans will likely be happy with any semblance of competent quarterback play they can get after what they've endured for the last several seasons.

The Steelers and Jets will kick off their respective seasons against one another on September 7 from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.