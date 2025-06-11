The Pittsburgh Steelers have captured NFL headlines everywhere with the recent signing of Aaron Rodgers, a move that might come with more long-term complications than short-term solutions. While Rodgers brings Hall of Fame credentials and a wave of attention to Pittsburgh, the signing raises questions about the future of the quarterback position for the franchise, and what it means for the team’s developmental timeline.

Rodgers signed a one-year deal worth 13.7 million dollars, with incentives that could raise the value to 19.5 million. That puts him around 21st in average quarterback salary, behind younger talents like Justin Fields. The contract may seem affordable on the surface, but the real cost might be time lost in grooming future starters.

One of the biggest concerns centers on Will Howard, the reigning College Football Playoff national champion quarterback from Ohio State. Steelers fans view him as the potential future of the franchise, but Rodgers stepping in as the starter could stall Howard’s development by limiting valuable reps. If the gamble on Rodgers falls short, Pittsburgh might be left without a clear successor once he walks away from the game.

In a segment posted by NFL on ESPN's X, formerly known as Twitter account, analyst Marcus Spears voiced serious concerns about the move. In the video, he questioned whether signing Rodgers was worth the long-term risk.

“What does this do for your organization if you don't win big?”

"What does this do for your organization if you don't win big?"

Spears continued with quite the interesting comparison, likening Rodgers to a boyfriend who always comes back with promises of something better.

“I feel like Aaron Rodgers is that boyfriend that wants to come back in the summer and reel you back in because he got a lot of good trips planned. And I feel like it keeps happening to me. This Pittsburgh thing I've been directly opposed to because I thought it would keep Pittsburgh in the same situation… picking in the 20s… trying to get your franchise guy.”

Another concern is Rodgers’ fit within Arthur Smith’s offense. Having already suffered a torn Achilles and now entering his age-41 season, Rodgers is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign with the Jets. He will need to adapt quickly. If the offensive scheme doesn’t align with his current abilities, the Steelers could struggle despite the weight his name still carries.

Mike Tomlin playoff appearances have become almost routine, but this year the gamble feels riskier. The Steelers could find themselves caught between chasing short-term success and jeopardizing their long-term quarterback future.