Recently, the NFL world received a jolt when it was announced that free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers had signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Many had anticipated that this move would be coming at some point in the offseason, but that didn't make it any less exciting for fans of the Steelers.

The move pairs Rodgers with legendary Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, and recently, the future Hall of Famer spoke on his admiration for his new coach.

“A big attraction was Mike Tomlin. The way the conversations went between him and I were some of the coolest conversations I've had in the game. Definitely with a head coach,” said Rodgers, per Jonathan Jones of CBS on X, formerly Twitter.

It remains to be seen how Tomlin, who has garnered a no-nonsense reputation over the years, will deal with Rodgers, who at times has been known to have somewhat of an eclectic personality.

A big boost for the Steelers

Article Continues Below

While Aaron Rodgers certainly isn't the MVP Green Bay Packers version of himself, he still figures to provide an upgrade for a Steelers quarterback room that has been mired in ineptitude for the better part of a decade.

Last year, Tomlin shuffled between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, with neither producing great results and the Steelers ultimately bowing out in the first round of the playoffs vs the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers now will rely on the expertise of Rodgers, who showed a clear drop in production last year with the New York Jets but still has a strong arm and can process defenses at an elite level.

The Steelers' wide receiver room took a step back this offseason with the trade of George Pickens, although it should be noted that the team did add former Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf to help offset the damage.

Steelers fans will get their first glimpse of Rodgers in a Pittsburgh uniform on September 7 on the road, coincidentally against Rodgers' former team, the New York Jets.