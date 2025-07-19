Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt is living it up with his three-year $123 million contract extension. A monumental decision that excited his older brother, JJ Watt

Outside the immediate family, the deal was highly touted by someone within the Steelers family. Former Super Bowl champion and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made his thoughts clear on NFL Live. 

In essence, Clark indicated that Watt was well deserving of this landmark moment. 

“You did what you were supposed to do, by giving T.J. Watt what he's earned, and what he has the potential to produce on the field for you,” Clark said. “…Man, you had to do this. T.J. Watt earned this contract. You're taking care of all these people who aren't lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers. You're going to get this sort of production from T.J. Watt this year, next year, and the year after. As long as he's healthy and he's on the field, you know what he produces. You also know the way this equates to wins for this team.”

Clark played with the Steelers from 2006 to 2013. In 2009, he helped lead them to a Super Bowl win over the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season, in which they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card game 28-14. 

The historic nature of the Steelers/Watt deal

In context, Watt's contract extension makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback. Interestingly, this is the second time he has achieved that title. 

In 2021, Watt signed a four-year $112 million contract extension. 

Furthermore, Watt will receive $108 million in guaranteed money from the Steelers. Additionally, he will remain locked into the Steelers organization up to the 2027 NFL season. 

Altogether, this move represents a shift in prioritizing the value of pass rushers. Last year, Watt led the league in sacks with 11.5. Additionally, he recorded 27 quarterback hits and led the NFL with six forced fumbles. 

