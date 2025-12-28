On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a frustrating result when the Baltimore Ravens went on the road to beat the Green Bay Packers in prime time, keeping their playoff hopes alive on the 2025 NFL season. Now, the Steelers will have to get a win in a tough divisional game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, or they will be faced with a do or die game against the Ravens next week, with the division title on the line.

Recently, the Steelers have been without star pass rusher TJ Watt, who was hospitalized after a scare involving his lung.

However, recently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network had a positive update on Watt's status moving forward.

“TJ Watt is going to ride to the rescue for this Pittsburgh Steelers defense, not today… it does sound like health wise, he is in a very good place. Expect him to play in the next meaningful game for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That means either next week if there's a playoff spot on the line, or in the playoffs,” said Rapoport, per his account on X, formerly Twitter.

The Steelers would certainly like to have Watt back in the lineup as soon as possible, but obviously, his health is the number one priority, as he recently had surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung.

Overall, the Steelers currently sit at 9-6 on the season heading into the matchup against the Browns on Sunday, doing their best to stave off the late-season collapses that have defined them over the last few years of the Mike Tomlin era.

A win over the Browns in what will be a hostile environment in Cleveland would allow the Steelers to potentially get some of their key players some rest next week for the game against Baltimore.

The Browns and Steelers are slated to kick off at 1:00 pm ET.