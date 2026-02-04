It is Super Bowl week, and many players and media are in the Bay Area to talk football. The biggest game of the year will take place this Sunday, and Pittsburgh Steelers star is there at Media Row.

Cam Heyward was on the Jim Rome Show to talk football, and he was asked about his future with the Steelers.

Cam Heyward to the legend Jim Rome (who I’ve filled in for before): I don’t want to play anywhere other than Pittsburgh.” Sounds like Cam Heyward will be back in 2026. Good. pic.twitter.com/tbSJIL3Ko4 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 3, 2026

“That is a loaded question, you know what you did there,” Heyward said. “I don't want to play anywhere else. Pittsburgh is a very special place in my heart. But you always have to think about what can happen. That is just being prepared for every opportunity. I am prepared that the Pittsburgh Steelers might not want me on their team next year; that is just the way you have to look at it. You have to be able to deal with change.”

Fans will love to hear that from their legendary player. He has been with the team since 2011 and continues to play at a high level.

Heyward has one year left on his contract with the Steelers. He is one of the game's best defensive tackles, and when he enters free agency, he will see lots of teams interested in his services. As Jim Rome said in the video, playing for a new team before retiring with the Steelers could happen.

Newly hired head coach Mike McCarthy brought in Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator. Graham did a great job coaching up the Las Vegas Raiders' defense.