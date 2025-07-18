The Pittsburgh Steelers understand the essence of who they are: a hard-hitting squad that can wear down opponents and win ugly when necessary. They continue to double down on that philosophy, reinforcing their commitment to T.J. Watt. The superstar defensive end is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history after signing a three-year, $123 million contract extension on Thursday. Almost everyone will agree that Watt deserves this mammoth deal after all he has accomplished in the league. But those same people may feel much differently about the franchise as a whole.

Fans knew the Steelers would pay the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year. Despite the team's obvious postseason limitations, Pittsburgh is in the playoff conversation every year. Watt is a huge reason why. The Land of Black and Gold would be desolate without his elite contributions on the front-seven. And therein lies the problem. The Steelers have lacked balance for a while, a long while.

One media personality does not think the defense is strong enough to compensate for their offensive deficiencies, highlighting what he deems to be an egregious flaw in their organizational philosophy.

“{Watt} is absolutely great, there's no disputing that,” Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd said on Friday. “Deserves the money, happy for him… I don't question the player, I question the direction of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It's not the talent of {T.J. Watt}, it's how they prioritize defense. And frankly, their defense isn't that good… If you look at the last five playoff games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they've given up 28, 31, 42, 48 and 45 {points}. They're spending all this money on the wrong side of the ball, and they're not dominant.”

Can Pittsburgh figure it out?



Cowherd's biggest grievance is that the front office has failed to adapt to the times. Offensive versatility is essential in the modern game. Schematic wizards like Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Ben Johnson are more valuable than ever, as teams try to expand their playbooks. Tomlin and the Steelers have not had the personnel to employ such an approach. Cowherd blames management.

“They're completely dysfunctional on offense,” he said on “The Herd.” “Why can't they watch the Rams, Niners, Lions, Chiefs, Eagles and the Bills? Keep your defense cheap and young. Pay one great defensive player. I'd be all for paying {T.J.} Watt this if the rest of your cap was on offense… The Steelers need a more balanced football diet. The league went into protein, and they're all carbs.”

Colin Cowherd is certainly justified in skewering how Pittsburgh has run its operation for the last several years. Many fans share the same sentiment. An absence of meaningful offensive development has prevented the franchise from ascending into genuine contender status. While a consistent playoff presence is important, there comes a time when stagnancy is unacceptable. Here's the thing, though. The Steelers are at least taking action to address these holes.

The Steelers have been active this offseason, but concerns remain

They acquired two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and promptly inked him to a five-year, $150 million extension. Head coach Mike Tomlin and company added Super Bowl MVP and four-time regular season MVP Aaron Rodgers, possibly the best option available in free agency. And one cannot sleep on rookie running back Kaleb Johnson, who could be a steal in the third round of the NFL Draft after earning consensus All-American honors with Iowa.

The offensive line was also ravaged by injuries last season, so it is fair to expect improvement during the 2025-26 campaign. The Steelers' moves could certainly blow up in the organization's face, to be clear — Metcalf has recorded 80-plus receptions just twice in his six-season NFL career, Aaron Rodgers will turn 42 years old in December, and Pittsburgh passed on enigmatic/polarizing quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders multiple times. But, and this is notable, the squad is no longer neglecting the offense like Cowherd suggests.

Ownership is investing in a more balanced product. There is a larger problem that is getting overlooked, however.

It would be oversimplifying the situation to say the Steelers are just stuck in the past. They boasted a potent offensive attack with Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell in the fold. The defense still allowed 45 points in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Pittsburgh struggles to recognize its shortcomings and make the necessary adjustments.

Tomlin may wind up in the Hall of Fame years from now, but that does not dismiss his recent postseason pitfalls. Locking up T.J. Watt, who has amassed 108 sacks and 126 tackles for loss in eight years, will not cure all. It will take stability and sound decision-making throughout the entire team to vault the Steelers back into prominence. That is not achievable without No. 90, though.