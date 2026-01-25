A veteran leadership approach is returning to the city of Pittsburgh after the reported hiring of Mike McCarthy as the next head coach. Moving away from their tradition of young hires, the organization is banking on McCarthy's experience to end a nearly decade-long playoff drought. However, the decision has drawn some skepticism, with an ESPN industry source describing the move as not an inspired hire.

Former player Le'Veon Bell even offered a grim outlook on X, predicting a 4-13 season. Despite these reactions, the front office believes McCarthy could be the bridge to a championship-level offense while maintaining the team's streak of winning seasons.

Reconnecting with a familiar face from the past could be the next major move for the organization as rumors of an Aaron Rodgers reunion grow. While team president Art Rooney II originally felt Rodgers would not play in Pittsburgh again, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that hiring McCarthy definitely opens the door for a return.

According to a report from ESPN, McCarthy and Rodgers have won 107 games together, which ranks as the ninth most by any coach-QB duo in the Super Bowl era. During his 2025 campaign, Rodgers proved he still has plenty left in the tank, throwing for 24 touchdowns and leading the team to an AFC North division title.

Recent comments from the veteran quarterback suggest that any past animosity from their time with the Packers has significantly faded. Speaking in 2022, Rodgers mentioned that “as time goes by, the gratitude of that time… goes up a little bit,” indicating their relationship has matured since McCarthy's 2018 firing.

ESPN notes that Rodgers has spoken fondly of his former coach recently, even sharing McCarthy's stories about his hometown with teammates.

Another ESPN analysis also suggests that the “Steelers' needs once again center around the quarterback position, regardless of whether Rodgers is in the mix next season.” Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is a name to watch at pick 21, as his strong play in the pocket would fit well with McCarthy's West Coast offense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to gather a different team for the 2026 season, with high hopes this time.