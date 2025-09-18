Aaron Rodgers does not believe the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks is cause for significant concern. As brutal as the defeat was, the veteran does not think a singular loss is enough reason to split hairs this early in the 2025 season.

Although Rodgers acknowledged the team's shortcomings in the game, he is already moving on. Rodgers said the Steelers “can't get attached to the binary system” after just one loss in a 17-game season.

“I don't like getting too binary,” Rodgers said, via Steelers.com. “But winning, that's a good response. But we can't get attached to the binary system that our league is judged on, necessarily, because it's a 17-game season, and the process has to be great. So just dig into the details in the process, enjoy it, practice well, and then let the game day take care of itself… The most important thing, like I said after the game, is it's a marathon, not a sprint.”

After impressing in their 34-31 Week 1 win over the New York Jets, the Steelers came up short against the Seahawks. Their defense let up yet another 30-point game, while the offense failed to keep up.

In all three aspects of the game, mental errors were a key aspect of the loss. Rookie running back Kaleb Johnson made the most crucial mistake of the game when he let a live kickoff fly past his head that the Seahawks recovered for an easy touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers looking to get Steelers back on track in Week 3

Rodgers, who had the Steelers' offense humming in Week 1, struggled in Week 2. The typically even-keeled quarterback threw two costly interceptions that halted momentum and prevented any hopes of mounting a comeback.

The Steelers have an excellent rebound opportunity in Week 3, when they return to the road to face the New England Patriots, who have also begun the 2025 season at 1-1.

The Patriots appear to be an improved offensive team, but they are struggling defensively thus far. Despite hiring defensive-minded head coach Mike Vrabel in the offseason, New England has allowed both the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins to surpass 20 points. Through two games, they are allowing 373.5 yards per game, the eighth-most in the league.