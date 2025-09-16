The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 2 riding the momentum of their season-opening win. Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, though, brought them crashing back to earth. What looked like a competitive game for three quarters unraveled in the final stretch. Seattle outscored Pittsburgh 17-3 in the fourth quarter to walk away with a 31-17 victory. The Steelers showed flashes of promise but were ultimately undone by costly mistakes and uninspired play from veterans.

Steelers stumble in costly fashion

The Steelers were undone by a disastrous fourth quarter in which Seattle outscored them by two touchdowns. The turning point came on a kickoff misplay by Kaleb Johnson that gifted the Seahawks a touchdown and stretched their lead to 24-14. That effectively sealed the game.

For most of the afternoon, the Steelers kept the contest within reach. That said, a cascade of mistakes eventually buried them. The offense sputtered under Aaron Rodgers, and the defense once again underperformed despite its hefty payroll. In addition, the special teams proved a major liability. Coming off the high of their Week 1 win, this loss was a sobering reminder that Pittsburgh has significant flaws to fix if it hopes to remain competitive in the AFC.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers most to blame for Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Johnson’s blunder costs the Steelers dearly

Johnson’s miscue stands as the single biggest turning point of the game. Tasked with handling kickoff returns, Johnson let a ball bounce into the end zone. The Seahawks then pounced on to score a gift touchdown. That mental lapse stretched Seattle’s lead to 24-14 and effectively ended any chance of a comeback.

Tat special-teams gaffe was especially devastating. Johnson was promptly removed from the return unit. Now, his long-term role remains unclear. That's not surprising, since the mistake cost Pittsburgh dearly in the short term. On a day when they needed every edge they could get, the Steelers instead gave Seattle free points.

Freiermuth continues to underwhelm

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has been a reliable target in past years. Lately, though, he has become more of a frustration. On the Steelers’ opening drive, Rodgers rolled right and delivered a vintage, pinpoint throw, only for Freiermuth to drop what could have been a highlight-reel catch. Yes, Pittsburgh salvaged a field goal on the drive. That said, those are the types of plays the team pays Freiermuth $12 million annually to make.

Beyond that, his overall impact on the passing game has been minimal. He isn’t stretching the field and isn’t delivering the big plays the offense desperately needs. Right now, he looks like a luxury contract rather than a difference-maker.

Defense still not living up to the investment

The most troubling storyline of Pittsburgh’s season so far is its defense. Note that this is the highest-paid unit in the NFL. They have, owever, given up 30-plus points in back-to-back games. Against Seattle, the same issues persisted. They displayed an inconsistent pass rush, weak run defense, and soft coverage against top receivers.

To illustrate, TJ Watt has been unusually quiet through two games. He hasn’t made the game-changing plays fans have come to expect. Instead, Watt has looked more ordinary than extraordinary. That's a worrying trend given the offseason drama surrounding his new contract. Recall that Cooper Kupp shredded the secondary, coming just shy of giving the Seahawks a second 100-yard receiver on the day. The defensive line also failed to control the line of scrimmage yet again.

For a team that invested so heavily in its defense, the lack of return is glaring. Until this unit lives up to its billing, the Steelers will continue to struggle.

Offensive line proves unreliable again

The offensive line has been another consistent source of frustration. Fans often criticize Broderick Jones for his struggles. That said, the truth is that the entire unit is underperforming. Troy Fautanu hasn’t provided stability at right tackle. Meanwhile, the interior line has failed to generate push in the running game.

On paper, this group should be much better. With multiple first-round picks and a steady veteran in Isaac Seumalo, the Steelers built this line with the expectation of dominance. Instead, they don't even look competent. In fact, they look worse than last year. The inability to protect Rodgers consistently or create lanes for the backs has kept the offense one-dimensional.

A long season ahead if issues aren’t fixed

The loss to Seattle spotlighted systemic issues that could derail Pittsburgh’s season. From Johnson’s catastrophic special-teams blunder to Freiermuth’s lack of impact, from Watt’s muted presence to the line’s failures on both sides of the ball, the Steelers were undone by mistakes across every unit.

Of course, it's only Week 2. There’s time to regroup, refocus, and reassert themselves. On the flip side, that requires urgency. Rodgers must play sharper, the defense must finally live up to its payroll, and the coaching staff must instill discipline in all three phases.

For now, Week 1 showed what this team is capable of. Week 2 showed how fragile that potential really is. Which version of the Steelers shows up going forward will determine whether this season is remembered as a comeback or a collapse.