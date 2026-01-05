It's a family affair for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as brothers Connor Heyward and Cam Heyward connected on a touchdown.

With the Steelers down by seven, 10-3, on first and goal in the third quarter, they employed an end zone punch, with the younger Heyward scoring after a push from his big brother.

The referees threw a flag, but it was eventually ruled as a touchdown, whipping the fans into a frenzy.

Connor Heyward gets a brotherly shove from Cam for the TD

Nothing like a brotherly shove to get something going.

Safe to presume, they have done that numerous times since they were kids. Especially when they're probably fighting over who gets to use the PlayStation.

Fans on X were also delighted by the play.

“Connor got a push only a brother could give. Imagine the family group chat after this!” said @LouXpress.

“That is football family stuff right there. Cam clears the way like he has been doing his whole career, and Connor finishes it with zero hesitation,” added @ungiofficial.

“Heyward bros pulling the ultimate sibling assist—NFL needs more of this vibes,” echoed @woyaogaofuye.

“Probably going to be the only true brotherly shove ever unless they do it again,” wrote @dk0321_.

“Built different, brother. Cam just moved that pile like it was nothing,” posted @thuyhatcl.

It was a much-needed score for the Steelers as it prevented the Ravens from gaining more momentum in the second half. The two teams are battling for the division title.

As of writing, Baltimore is ahead of Pittsburgh with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter.