The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to go all in during the 2025 NFL season. Pittsburgh signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal, then surrounded him with talented veterans. The hope seems to be make one final deep playoff run before Rodgers almost certainly retires. But Rodgers is already making an impact on the Steelers that could last beyond this season.

Steelers QB Will Howard praised his teammate Aaron Rodgers during a recent interview.

“[Aaron Rodgers] has taught me a ton and he's been super super open,” Howard said on Friday via The Pat McAfee Show. “Even if he has a bad play at practice where he might be pissed off, if I ask him ‘hey what was your thought process there' he'll come over to me, no matter how pissed off he is, and he'll tell me.”

Rodgers does not only get frustrated with himself when he makes a bad play. As Howard tells it, Rodgers will treat a backup tight end the same way he does starting wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

That's because Rodgers expects excellence from all of his teammates.

“He gets on everybody and he expects excellence,” Howard added. “He's demanding and he's a great leader.”

Ultimately, Howard is glad to be able to learn from a legendary quarterback like Rodgers.

“It's been great to sit back and watch the way that he operates,” Howard concluded.

Will Howard opens up about hand injury ahead of 2025 Steelers season

Howard also shared his thoughts on his recent hand injury and how it could impact his 2025 season.

“All along I was looking at this season as a developmental year,” Howard admitted. “I think we all were with the Steelers. Obviously you don't bring in Aaron Rodgers for no reason. He's a guy that's coming in to be the guy, at least for this year. We don't know what it will look like going forward. Right now, I'm going into this season wanting to learn everything that I possibly can from Aaron.”

Howard was recently placed on injured reserve because of the injury to his pinky finger on his throwing hand. That means he will miss the first four games of the regular season at least.

He added that “it killed [him]” to not be able to play during the preseason. But Howard understands that he just has to keep working.

Perhaps he will still get an opportunity to play in 2025, should something happen to Rodgers.

Next up for the Steelers is their season opener against the Jets on September 7th.