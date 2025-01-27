The Pittsburgh Steelers had massive defensive woes in the playoffs, and their starting quarterback isn’t what he used to be. But Steelers owner Art Rooney II kept it real on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields concerning their futures in Pittsburgh, according to a post on X by Bob Labriola.

More Rooney on the #Steelers QB situation: “QB position is a key, key piece of the puzzle that needs to be addressed.” He said it's unlikely both Fields and Wilson would be re-signed.

A disappointing 28-14 loss to the rival Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs sent the Steelers packing. A 10-3 start to the season collapsed under the weight of four straight losses before the playoff debacle.

One of the problems came from the quarterback position, where Russell Wilson didn’t get the job done well enough.

Will the Steelers turn to Justin Fields in 2025?

Rooney didn’t commit to Fields for 2025 just yet, but it seems likely Wilson is the odd man out. Rooney said the room isn’t big enough for both of them, according to espn.com.

“I think both of them see themselves as starters and I don't know that they want to share the same job again next year,” Rooney said. “So, I would say most likely we probably don't wind up bringing them both back.

“They're both capable quarterbacks, and my preference would be to sign one of them. So that'll be the priority, and I think that will give us the best opportunity to move forward. We've got a whole quarterback room to fill, and so there's jobs open in there. I wouldn't be surprised if we look in the draft as well either this year or next, and so that's got to be the priority.”

Wilson missed the first six games this season with a lingering calf injury. And Fields helped the Steelers to a 4-2 start. Wilson won six of his first seven starts before the collapse. He said he wants to return to the Steel City, according to his comments on the Pat McAfee Show.

“My goal is to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a long time, hopefully finish my career there,” Wilson said. “God willing.”

But Fields being 10 years younger than Wilson hurts the older quarterback’s chances of sticking around.