Aaron Rodgers is reuniting with a former teammate from his Green Bay Packers days on the Pittsburgh Steelers squad this year. That player happens to be wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Steelers decided to sign Valdes-Scantling on Monday, per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. This comes after the receiver left the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season. The team waived him after putting him on injured reserve.

“Free agent receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling plans to sign with the Steelers, per source. Reuniting with Aaron Rodgers from their Green Bay days,” Fowler wrote.

Valdes-Scantling spent four seasons with Green Bay from 2018 to 2021, often connecting with Rodgers. He appeared in 59 games throughout his stint, making 129 catches for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Last season saw him spend time with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints throughout 14 total games. He made 19 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns.

What lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers, Steelers

It's clear that the Steelers are trying to improve their depth at the receiver room. Reuniting Aaron Rodgers with Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a firm example of that.

The Steelers have been decent to start the 2025 NFL season despite their ups and downs. They had a 4-1 record but lost their last two contests against the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

While the offense has been effective with Rodgers leading the way, the defense has been a major issue for the team. They've given up 30 or more points in four games, showing how much offensive production Rodgers has to create to keep the team in games.

Pittsburgh currently holds the top spot of the AFC North Division standings, above the Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. In the AFC standings, they sit at fourth place, trailing the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Colts on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.