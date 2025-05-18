With people continuing to make predictions about Aaron Rodgers' decision in regards to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the next to make theirs is his biographer, Ian O'Connor. As people would love to see a Rodgers revenge against the Jets with the Steelers, a decision hasn't been made just yet, but O'Connor believes big news will happen soon.

After a disappointing stint with the New York Jets, Rodgers is working to figure out his future as the choices at the moment seem to be either playing for Pittsburgh or retirement. O'Connor, who wrote the book “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,” he would say on 93.7 The Fan’s The PM Team that he expects the quarterback to be a Steeler.

“I just think verbally, behind the scenes, not that he guaranteed it, but he’s told [the Steelers], ‘Listen, I’m gonna play for you,” O'Connor said. “I just don’t want to go there and then miss part of mandatory minicamp because of my personal issues. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be solved by the end of May, at least in my satisfaction where I can give you my all.’ So that’s where I think he is.”

Last season with the Jets, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and had a 48 quarterback rating. Leading New York to a 5-12 record, which put them third in the AFC East, there was no doubt that a fresh start was needed between both sides.

Biographer on why Steelers are the “perfect” place for Aaron Rodgers

With the Steelers linked to certain targets connected to Rodgers, it could be theorized that Pittsburgh is expecting him to sign with the team, and it's just a matter of time before it's officially announced. A possible reason for the delay could also be related to personal issues with Rodgers, as he even mentioned, and O'Connor spoke about, without going into too much detail.

“The sense I got was, I think I have a pretty good sense of what it is, and I don’t think it’s something that would prevent him from playing football,” O’Connor said.

Besides that, O'Connor would also express on the radio show how “perfect” a spot it is for Rodgers to join the Steelers as his next destination.

“He knows it was an embarrassment in New York largely, and he’s the face of that embarrassment,” O’Connor said. “Whether that’s fair or not, that’s the case. It may be me as an optimist, but I think this is gonna work out. Do I think the Steelers will win the Super Bowl next year? No. But if you told me 11-6 with at least one playoff victory. I think that’s realistic.”

Pittsburgh is looking to improve after last season, which featured quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, as the team finished with a 10-7 record, which put them second in the AFC North. The Steelers would end up losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.