The Pittsburgh Steelers have openly gone all in on the 2025 NFL season. Pittsburgh signed QB Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract and made several other aggressive moves to build a championship roster around him. The Steelers extended edge rusher T.J. Watt on a massive new contract, keeping him in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.

And they didn't stop there.

The Steelers also pulled off some big trades. They acquired DK Metcalf from the Seahawks and upgraded their secondary with Jalen Ramsey.

Now Pittsburgh has plenty of talent on both sides of the football. If everything comes together for the Steelers, they could easily make a deep playoff run this season.

But it feels like the Steelers are still lacking some firepower on offense.

Perhaps the Steelers should make one final trade to complete their roster before the regular season. If they do, who should they target?

Below we will explore one last-minute trade that the Steelers must make before Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Tyreek Hill could be the final piece of new-look Steelers offense

The Steelers have plenty of power on their roster. But what they lack the most is speed, especially at the wide receiver position.

So what if Pittsburgh solved that problem in the biggest way possible?

Tyreek Hill may be getting older, but he is still one of the fastest players in the NFL. Hill managed 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns in a disastrous 2024 campaign. It's easy to imagine what he could accomplish in yellow and black.

He could be the perfect addition for a Steelers team that is only concerned about the 2025 season. And there's reason to suspect that Hill could be available.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Hill was garnering some trade interest on SportsCenter on August 10th.

“I have talked to a few teams who are at least monitoring his future a little bit. Could he be a potential trade target?” Fowler said via Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report. “Now, I know the Dolphins earlier this summer were telling teams, ‘No, we're not trading Tyreek Hill.' But they just wonder, is he going to be available? It could be wishful thinking, maybe they want him to be available. But he's a player when I bring up to teams, ‘Hey, who is sort of a trade target you're watching?' they bring up Tyreek Hill. So, we'll see. He's a big option for Tua, that would be a major move if they did move away from him.”

Hill has missed some practice time with an undisclosed injury. Naturally, many Dolphins fans panicked and assumed Hill might be on the move.

It seems like there's plenty of smoke that suggests that this trade could happen.

But will it?

Should the Steelers attempt to trade for Tyreek Hill?

If the Steelers truly want to go all in, Hill could be the final piece of the puzzle.

And I'm not the only one who thinks so.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report suggested last Monday that Hill could be an option for the Steelers.

“With 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers behind center, the Steelers are all-in for the 2025 campaign. It's Super Bowl or bust in the Steel City. However, they haven't done enough to place them among the AFC's elite,” Sobleski wrote. “By pairing Hill's blazing speed with Metcalf's physicality and Rodgers pulling the strings, the Steelers may have finally moved the needle and elevated their status as a legitimate contender.”

From a resources perspective, there is nothing stopping the Steelers from acquiring Tyreek Hill.

Pittsburgh has the cap space. If the acquired Hill today, and did not adjust his contract, they would still be $8.43 million under the salary cap. It puts them into some trouble with next year's salary cap, but that's not a problem right now.

The Steelers are also expected to have 12 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. They will benefit heavily from the compensatory pick formula, giving them a ton of mid- and late-round picks.

This gives Pittsburgh the flexibility to offer whatever they need to in a trade for Hill.

In my opinion, it is very easy to argue that Pittsburgh should make a strong offer for Tyreek Hill. But it takes two to tango.

There's no telling whether or not the Dolphins would trade Hill away. Especially so close to the regular season.

Perhaps Miami understands that they are in a dangerous situation. After all, their secondary has been obliterated my injuries and could torpedo their season. Regardless of how well Tua and Tyreek play.

It may not happen, but the Steelers should seriously consider making an offer on Tyreek as soon as possible.