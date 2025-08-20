Meeting a legend like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is surreal to most, and even Superman star Nicholas Hoult called it “cool.”

Recently, Hoult made his way to Pittsburgh to attend the Steelers' preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spoke to TMZ Sports about the experience. Hoult isn't an American football fan, but he still enjoyed it. When asked if he's a fan of the game, he replied, “Not particularly. I grew up in England.”

“It was awesome,” Hoult said of the game. “Pittsburgh was an awesome city — we had a really good time there. The Steelers game was great.”

As for meeting Rodgers, Hoult revealed he had previously met him. Still, their latest encounter was a “cool” experience. “I've met Aaron Rodgers before, but hello to him, so that was cool [to] catch up with him,” he said, praising the Steelers star.

The interviewer then asked for Hoult's opinion on Rodgers joining the team and whether or not he will be a good fit for them. A smiling Hoult acknowledged that this was not his expertise.

“I don't know anything about football,” he responded. “I guess so — he's one of the best ever, right? So, of course [he's] gonna be a good addition.”

Who is Superman star Nicholas Hoult?

Hoult is an award-winning actor best known for his roles in Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite, The Menu, and Superman. He has also had roles in high-profile projects like Juror No. 2 and Nosferatu.

He most recently played Lex Luthor in James Gunn's Superman. Superman marks the beginning of the DCU, and it has grossed over $596 million to date.

Aaron Rodgers' first year with the Steelers

Rodgers is gearing up for his first season with the Steelers. He has spent the last two years with the New York Jets after starting his legendary career with the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets went 5-12 in 2024, Rodgers' worst record as a starting quarterback. He passed for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions — his second straight full season with over 10 interceptions.

Now, he joins the Steelers in their quest for another Super Bowl. They are coming off a disappointing season where they went 10-7, and they made the playoffs. However, they were eliminated in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens, their division rivals.