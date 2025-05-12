The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation is probably the biggest story in the NFL at the moment as they wait on a decision from Aaron Rodgers about what he wants to do next season. While they wait, they are zeroing in on a former Rodgers target from the end of his time with the Packers.

Romeo Doubs has seen his role fluctuate in a crowded wide receiver room with the Green Bay Packers, and the Steelers may be in the market to swing a trade for him according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“With Pickens gone from Pittsburgh, it’s worth mentioning that Aaron Rodgers used to speak very highly of Romeo Doubs’s football IQ and route-running ability,” Breer wrote. “If Rodgers is there, it might be worth the Steelers calling the Packers to try to bring in a familiar face for the quarterback.”

Doubs would give Rodgers some familiarity in Pittsburgh if the both of them do end up there, but the legendary signal caller should have no problems getting some of his guys in the building if past years are any indication. Players such as Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb are known for ending up wherever Rodgers is at, so the Steelers could add either one of them as well.

Doubs is a talented player who has struggled with drops at times during his career. The Packers also have a ton of players to split targets between with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks on the outside and Tucker Kraft at tight end, there weren't a ton of opportunities for Doubs to show what he can do.

That would certainly change in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have an unproven wide receiver room underneath DK Metcalf, headlined by youngsters Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, so Doubs would have a great opportunity to come in and make his mark right away.

Still, a trade would have to be worked out between the two sides in order for this all to come together. However, it would make sense for the Steelers to add another receiver after trading away George Pickens.