Aaron Rodgers is drawing inspiration from television for his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback explained on a recent episode of Not Just Football with Cam Heyward that he is using a philosophy from the show Ted Lasso to shape his approach to the 2025 NFL season.

Rodgers, appearing alongside new teammate DK Metcalf, referenced a memorable scene in which Ted Lasso wins a dart game by reciting the phrase, “Be curious, not judgmental.” For Rodgers, the message resonated as a guiding principle for how he intends to carry himself with his new team.

“There’s a great quote in a TV show that I enjoyed called Ted Lasso where Ted’s in the bar and… they have a dart off. And Ted talks about one of his favorite quotes, ‘be curious, not judgmental,’” Rodgers said. “I think that’s kind of how I wanted to approach this season. And anybody that says anything, I put myself, I try and put myself in their shoes as much as possible.”

Aaron Rodgers leans on Ted Lasso mindset while addressing criticism

The four-time NFL MVP has dealt with scrutiny throughout his career, whether for his on-field performances, offseason decisions, or personal lifestyle choices. Rodgers acknowledged that public perception of him has often been shaped by narratives that, in his view, do not align with his character.

“Just like when there’s narratives out there that I don’t feel like reflect my character, I usually say… I think if you get to know me, you would have a different opinion of me,” Rodgers said. “Because people have an opinion based on what they’ve seen, whether it’s documentaries about me or when I talk about plant medicine, or going to the darkness to do a retreat… they have an idea about what that means. And a lot of it is fear-based because they could never picture themselves doing that.”

Rodgers emphasized that outside criticism rarely affects him, framing it as more of a reflection of others than of himself.

“What people say about me has really nothing to do with me. It’s a mirror often for them to look at areas in their own life and I never got offended by any of them,” Rodgers said.

Steelers’ revamped roster aims for AFC resurgence

The 41-year-old joined the Steelers in June following his release from the New York Jets, where he played just one full season after suffering a torn Achilles in his 2023 debut. His move to Pittsburgh has drawn significant attention, pairing him with star wideout DK Metcalf and placing him under the leadership of head coach Mike Tomlin.

Rodgers’ embrace of a “Ted Lasso” mindset comes as the Steelers attempt to reclaim prominence in the AFC. With a roster that has undergone major changes, including the additions of Metcalf and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh is positioning itself for an ambitious 2025 campaign.

The Steelers will continue their preseason slate this Saturday against the Carolina Panthers. For Rodgers, the season ahead will be as much about mindset as performance — a test of whether a philosophy drawn from television can help guide one of the NFL’s most scrutinized quarterbacks into a new chapter.