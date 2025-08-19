The Pittsburgh Steelers have gone all in ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Pittsburgh made a number of aggressive moves this offseason designed around winning this fall. The biggest of those moves was signing QB Aaron Rodgers. He smoothed things over with another Steelers veteran during a recent podcast appearance.

Steelers veteran Cam Heyward apologized to his quarterback Aaron Rodgers for remarks me made earlier this offseason.

“I have to apologize. I guess my words were taken out of context when I asked you, or when I said if you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or not,” Heyward said on his Not Just Football podcast. “How did you feel about that?”

Heyward seemed to dismiss the possibility of Pittsburgh adding Rodgers during an interview back in May.

“I was hurt, yeah I was hurt. You didn’t reach out and you just wanted to make a statement in the media. You had preconceived notions of who I was obviously,” Rodgers replied. “How has that changed over the past few months?”

Thankfully, it sounds like the two vets have made their peace with one another.

“It’s been good. You came to my cookout, you came to my golf outing, I appreciate that,” Heyward said. “I will say it all stems from last year. We go up to the coin toss and I’m saying hi and everything. He’s like, ‘How old are you?’ I’m like this f—-er right here just asked me how old I am like he’s a f—-ing spring chicken.”

“Because you’ve got more grays than I do,” Rodgers teased, cementing the fact that things are going well between the two players.

Will the Steelers go back to the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers at QB?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Steelers have done everything they possibly could to set themselves up for success in 2025.

But can Rodgers lead the Steelers back to the postseason in a stacked AFC?

Rodgers is the biggest X-factor for Pittsburgh ahead of the regular season. There's no way the Steelers can get to the playoffs without him, which puts a lot of pressure on the aging QB.

As a baseline, Steelers fans are hopeful that Rodgers can recreate the production he had with the Jets in 2024.

Pittsburgh will have a chance if Rodgers can deliver adequate quarterback play and the Steelers continue to play dominant defense.

Next up for the Steeler is their preseason finale against the Panthers on Thursday night.

