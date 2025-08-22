Catching passes from Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will make any wide receiver feel accomplished. The feeling that must go through your veins, knowing two of the best to ever do it trust you, has to make you believe in yourself. That is the case for Scotty Miller. Miller is continuing to put in the work to remain in the NFL.

Miller began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching passes from the 7-time Super Bowl winner, and he won a Super Bowl with Brady. He left the Bucs after the 2022 season for their divisional rival Atlanta Falcons, and has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers since last season.

Miller is on pace to make the roster once again.

“Miller turned heads early in training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., and he never slowed down. One of the first signs that he was well-positioned to make the Steelers' roster was the fact that he was named a second-stringer ahead of Roman Wilson on the team's initial depth chart, and he's been able to stave off the 2024 third-round pick throughout the entire preseason,” Jack Markowski wrote.

Not only is it looking like Miller will make the roster, but the Steelers may need to utilize him right away. Calvin Austin III is banged up, and Miller can fill the void at slot.

This preseason, the 28-year-old has caught nine passes for 167 yards. He has the second-most receiving yards out of any receiver this preaseason in three games. In the first preseason game, he caught four passes for 47 yards. Against his former team, the Bucs, he caught two passes for 38 yards and a long of 23 yards. In the finale last night against the Carolina Panthers, Miller caught three passes for 82 yards, including a 53-yard catch. From the looks of it, the Steelers would be fools not to have him around. Miller continues to make plays.

Roster moves are coming, and the Steelers just cut some players as the roster needs to trim down.