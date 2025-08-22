Teams around the league are making roster cuts ahead of the upcoming season, and it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers were busy with decisions on Friday. Head coach Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff ultimately moved on from four different defensive backs, along with one quarterback.

Reports indicate the Steelers have cut defensive backs Kam Alexander, Quindell Johnson, Kyler McMichael, and Mikey Victor. Additionally, the Steelers have also let go of quarterback Logan Woodside, according to Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. Pittsburgh also cut seven other players from the roster on Friday.

“Among those released were:

Defense:

Linebacker: Kenny Willekes

Defensive Backs: Kam Alexander, Quindell Johnson, Kyler McMichael, Mikey Victor

Offense:

Offensive linemen: Doug Nester, Julian Pearl

Quarterback: Logan Woodside

Running Back: Evan Hull

Tight end: Kevin Foelsch