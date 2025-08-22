Teams around the league are making roster cuts ahead of the upcoming season, and it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers were busy with decisions on Friday. Head coach Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff ultimately moved on from four different defensive backs, along with one quarterback.
Reports indicate the Steelers have cut defensive backs Kam Alexander, Quindell Johnson, Kyler McMichael, and Mikey Victor. Additionally, the Steelers have also let go of quarterback Logan Woodside, according to Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. Pittsburgh also cut seven other players from the roster on Friday.
“Among those released were:
Defense:
Linebacker: Kenny Willekes
Defensive Backs: Kam Alexander, Quindell Johnson, Kyler McMichael, Mikey Victor
Offense:
Offensive linemen: Doug Nester, Julian Pearl
Quarterback: Logan Woodside
Running Back: Evan Hull
Tight end: Kevin Foelsch
Special Teams:
Long snapper: Jake McQuaide”
That's a good number of players for the Steelers' first roster cuts this offseason. The club will have to get down to a 53-man roster before Week 1 of the regular season. So, it will be interesting to see who makes the team and who ends up being let go. Mike Tomlin and the coaching staff can also add players to the practice squad, if eligible, which also counts toward removing players from the active roster.
The Steelers played their final preseason game on Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. That contest ended in a 19-10 win for Pittsburgh. With the preseason in the rear-view mirror, the franchise has its eyes set on the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
More roster cuts will surely come. While decisions are made, the Steelers will also prepare for the Week 1 season opener against the New York Jets. Pittsburgh will begin the new season in a road game against Aaron Rodgers' former team, as he left the Jets for the Steelers this offseason. Additionally, quarterback Justin Fields left Pittsburgh for New York, so all eyes should be on this matchup with the quarterbacks facing their former clubs.