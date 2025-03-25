With the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, few teams have as many question marks as the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who will play quarterback for the team this fall? Who will play quarterback for the franchise next fall? And what will the team do if Aaron Rodgers ends up signing with the New York Giants? Will they start Mason Rudolph? Go back to Russell Wilson after Justin Fields signed with the New York Giants? Or will they draft a rookie at pick 21, which may or may not be a reach, depending on which expert you ask.

One such expert is none other than former general manager Mike Tannenbaum, who, in his special mock draft for ESPN, boldly declared that he would bypass Jaxson Dart – who he curiously mocked to the Los Angeles Rams – to go all in on an edge rusher who has just 4.5 sacks over his career at College Station: Shemar Stewart.

“The Steelers still haven't signed a quarterback, but Aaron Rodgers met with the team late last week and would check that box. If not, Russell Wilson is still a free agent and could return. So I'll shelve that and address another position,” Tannenbaum wrote.

“Pittsburgh has two great edge rushers in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, and the toolsy Stewart could learn alongside them while giving the Steelers another option in the rotation. This is a classic “traits over production” pick. Stewart had 1.5 sacks last season. But his traits are great. He's 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds and runs a 4.59. He also jumped 40 inches in the vertical at the combine. I'm going with the intriguing upside and trusting coach Mike Tomlin to maximize Stewart's potential.”

Physically speaking, Stewart is right up there with Abdul Carter as one of the most athletically gifted rushers in this year's class. He's big, recorded incredible measurables at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and could theoretically become the perfect 1B to Watt if he hits his ceiling.

The problem? Stewart is one of the least productive players in the 2025 NFL Draft, who consistently failed to win one-on-ones at Texas A&M and couldn't even secure clean-up sacks against college quarterbacks scrambling around behind the line.

Is Stewart a secret All-Pro just waiting to be unlocked by an NFL team? Or is he a classic “Underwear Olympian” who will fail to live up to expectations at the NFL level because of his low floor? Tannenbaum clearly thinks the former, but what about the Steelers? Fans will find out in less than a month.