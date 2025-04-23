The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly open to shopping wideout George Pickens ahead of the NFL Draft, per FOX Sports. Pickens carries a big contract and the Steelers are apparently wary of paying him and DK Metcalf big money.

“Pittsburgh has taken and made calls on the talented WR, who's now extension-eligible. After paying Metcalf, league sources are skeptical the Steelers will pay two receivers,” Fox's Jordan Schultz wrote.

This is a pretty big development, as the Steelers have long been rumored to be selecting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh has had talks with Shedeur Sanders, who has been vocally supportive of both Pickens and Metcalf.

The Steelers are also in discussions with other teams about trading Pickens, per the FOX report.

“It's just not in their DNA to spend that much on two wideouts,” an AFC general manager said to Schultz. “Pickens is more available than people think. Green Bay's been serious, and they're not the only ones.”

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday. Pittsburgh has the 21st overall selection in the draft.

The Steelers are facing a slew of questions about their offense

The Steelers have looked mediocre on offense for much of the last year. Pittsburgh struggled to score touchdowns in the 2024 season, and the squad didn't advance in the playoffs. Steelers fans are frustrated.

The franchise then lost both of their starting quarterbacks in the offseason. Justin Fields is gone and headed to the New York Jets, while Russell Wilson is also in New York with the Giants. The Steelers signed Mason Rudolph, but the team needs to find at least one more quarterback.

Pittsburgh has met with several possible candidates for that job. One is veteran Aaron Rodgers, who is still looking for a home after leaving the Jets. The others are NFL Draft candidates, including Shedeur Sanders. Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is also getting some major interest from the team.

If the Steelers do lose Pickens, that is another weapon gone from the offense. In 2024, Pickens had 900 receiving yards and three touchdowns. In 2023, Pickens had a 1,000-yard receiving season for Pittsburgh. Pickens can clearly play and the team could use him moving forward.

Steelers fans hope the team makes good decisions on draft night.