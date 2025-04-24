Still without an answer at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in an odd position entering the 2025 NFL Draft. With Shedeur Sanders suddenly dropping into their range at No. 21, their answer could potentially fall into their lap, but ESPN predicts the team will address another position in the first round with running back Omarion Hampton.

Even if Sanders is available at No. 21, ESPN still projected the Steelers would go with Hampton in their latest mock draft from draft analyst Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr. Yates acknowledged that it would be difficult for Pittsburgh to pass on Sanders, but he sees the team catering to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's play style and prioritizing running back.

“We can't ignore the possibility of a quarterback, as the Steelers continue to wait on Aaron Rodgers — especially with Sanders still on the board,” Yates wrote. “But the sense I've gotten in recent days is Pittsburgh could go another direction. Running back is a glaring hole, and we know offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has an affinity for power backs who can handle a big workload. [Omarion] Hampton is a Day 1 starter.”

As much as the Steelers need a quarterback, they are also without a starting running back. Najee Harris left the team to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, leaving just Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jonathan Ward in the backfield. While Warren and Gainwell have experience, neither has shown the ability to be a season-long starter.

Shedeur Sanders' falling draft stock ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

If the Steelers pass on Sanders, it would only be the latest development in his tanking stock during the pre-draft process. Once considered a potential candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, Sanders has seemingly been surpassed by Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart as the second-best quarterback of the class behind Cam Ward.

While some scouts still see Sanders' talent on par with that of Ward's, many have taken note of his personality and character, which continue to be criticized. The New York Giants, who were linked to Sanders for months at No. 3, are now reportedly favoring Dart as their preferred quarterback over him.

It still remains possible that the Giants take Sanders at No. 3, but the growing belief is that New York will either spend that pick on edge-rusher Abdul Carter or trade back and target Dart late in the first round. Either way, the Steelers are now the favorites to draft Sanders. Whether or not they choose to do so remains to be seen.