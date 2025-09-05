As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to open their 2025 NFL season this Sunday against the New York Jets, Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner offered a candid assessment of the team’s playoff chances.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Warner said that while the Steelers improved during the offseason, he does not view them as one of the AFC’s top contenders.

“I think that they’re going to win a lot of games — but I don’t know if they’ve made the moves or if Aaron is at the point where he can push them over the top,” Warner said. “On our preview show, the Steelers were the team I kicked out of the playoffs. Even though I believe they’re gonna be a better team than they were last year, I kicked them out of the playoffs. Just because, when I look at the AFC, and I look at the talent there, and I look at their division, they’re gonna be a good, solid football team — but I don’t think they’re gonna be a great football team.”

The comments come as Pittsburgh transitions into a new era with 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who signed with the team in June after being released by the Jets. Rodgers is surrounded by several new faces, including star wide receiver DK Metcalf, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Despite those additions, Warner expressed concern about how the Steelers stack up against a competitive AFC field. The conference features established powerhouses such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills, along with rising challengers across multiple divisions.

Kurt Warner questions if Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey make Steelers true AFC contender

Article Continues Below

Rodgers enters his 21st NFL season looking to revitalize a career that saw him miss nearly all of 2023 with an Achilles injury before returning in 2024 with mixed results in New York. Pittsburgh acquired him with the hope that his leadership and experience would elevate an offense that has struggled for consistency in recent years.

The Steelers also reshaped their defense by trading for Ramsey in June, pairing the former Dolphins standout with veteran Darius Slay and young corner Joey Porter Jr. The unit will look to replace longtime anchor Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was dealt to Miami as part of the Ramsey trade.

Warner acknowledged the Steelers’ upgrades but maintained that questions remain about whether the roster can rise above the middle tier of the AFC. His decision to leave them out of his projected playoff field highlights the challenges Pittsburgh faces in one of the league’s deepest conferences.

The Steelers concluded their preseason two weeks ago and have now turned their attention to Week 1. Rodgers will return to MetLife Stadium for his debut in black and gold, facing his former team in a nationally televised matchup on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

While optimism surrounds Rodgers’ arrival, Warner’s comments reflect the cautious outlook some analysts hold for a franchise aiming to return to playoff relevance in a crowded AFC picture.