It's been expected for the New York Jets to either trade or release veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday, the franchise made that move official, while the rumor mill remains hot that the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants could finally make a move for the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Rodgers is set to be released after 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jets are taking on $49 million in dead cap this year and will also be saving $7 million due to the 41-year-old quarterback being designated as a post-June cut. New York will also have to eat $35 million in dead cap in the 2026 season as well.

“Now official: Jets are releasing Aaron Rodgers after 4 pm today. The Jets will take on $49M in dead money by releasing Rodgers. He's being designated as a post-June 1 cut, meaning they'll carry his $21M cap hit until June 1, when it drops to $14M—saving $7M. But they then will absorb a $35M dead cap hit in 2026.”

The Jets signed former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract during free agency. New York already has its quarterback replacement for Rodgers as the front office aims to continue building the roster to create a playoff contender.

Aaron Rodgers's time with the Jets was rather lackluster. New York traded for the four-time MVP award winner in the 2023 offseason. There was plenty of hype surrounding the franchise after the move, but it was all for nothing. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his debut game and missed the entire 2023 season.

He returned in 2024, but the Jets finished with just a 5-12 record. Rodgers ended the campaign with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while throwing a 63.0% completion percentage.

The Steelers and Giants have been rumored to be interested in potentially acquiring Aaron Rodgers. Now that he's a free agent, both organizations can pursue the veteran quarterback if they please.