The Baltimore Ravens' search for a new head coach is underway. After firing John Harbaugh a few days ago, Baltimore is looking for a new coach to lead them into the postseason. There are a lot of intriguing names on the market right now. Baltimore will be interviewing two candidates with… checkered histories, to put it lightly.

First, Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens are interviewing current Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

“The #Ravens are set to interview #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy on Sunday, per The Insiders,” Rapoport posted on X. “A key interview for the coveted spot.”

Next, Jordan Schultz reports that the Ravens are also planning an interview with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

“Sources: The #Ravens plan on interviewing #Vikings DC Brian Flores for their open HC vacancy,” Schultz wrote. “Flores has an expiring contract in Minnesota and is hopeful to get a second opportunity to be a HC.”

Both Nagy and Flores have had experience coaching in the NFL. However, both of their first stints were disasters. In Nagy's case, he took over as the Chicago Bears' head coach in 2018. A playoff stint in 2020 failed to mask the struggles the team suffered during his tenure. Nagy's inability to develop quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Mitch Trubisky doomed him to be fired four years later.

Flores, on the other hand, was hired by the Miami Dolphins in 2019 after a long stint as an assistant under Bill Belichick. Flores finished with a 24-25 record, but locker room instability was the biggest concern with the then-Miami coach. Even to this day, there are tales of how Flores' locker room attitude wasn't welcomed by Tua Tagovailoa and the team. Flores was fired in 2021, returning as a DC in Pittsburgh for one year before going to his current stint as the Vikings' DC.