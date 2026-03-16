The Washington Commanders have made a few moves on offense during free agency as they plan to recapture the success they had two seasons ago. The latest move they made was re-signing a key player from their backfield, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Free-agent RB Jeremy McNichols is returning to Washington on a one-year deal, per sources. Washington’s current backfield now will include McNichols, Bill Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White and Jerome Ford,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McNichols was big for the Commanders on special teams last season, and he was also a change-of-pace running back, as he rushed for 221 yards and touchdown. In the passing game, he caught 25 reception for 196 yards. It will be interesting to see how the Commanders plan on using him next season, especially when looking at the other running backs they have on the team.

The day before re-signing McNichols, they signed Jerome Ford from the Cleveland Browns on a one-year deal. Last season, Ford only rushed for 73 yards, but he had most of his success in 2023 and 2024.

Article Continues Below

The Commanders also signed Rachaad White, and he'll be joining his former Arizona State quarterback, Jayden Daniels. White noted that coming to the Commanders was one of his top choices, even though it may have not been the first choice.

“Obviously one of my top choices. I thought it would be great to play with my best friend,” White said to reporters. “1st choice? Probably not, but I'm happy with the decision I made. I'm grateful to be here.”

The Commanders will be set at running back this season, and that bodes well for their offense. Daniels will have several options at his disposal next season, and the hope is that they can stay healthy, which is something that hurt them throughout all last season.