The Philadelphia Eagles could still makes some big moves after the first week of NFL free agency. Eagles WR A.J. Brown is still popping up in trade rumors, with an eventual move feeling inevitable. One other possibility could be reuniting with one veteran defensive back.

Former Eagles cornerback Darius Slay dropped an interesting comment in a recent video that he also re-posted. Slay declared that the only NFL team he would consider playing for in 2026 is the Eagles.

“No team can call me but Eagles. No team can call me, everybody knows,” Slay said.

Slay has been fiercely loyal to Philadelphia ever since they acquired him in a trade from Detroit back in 2020. It probably helps that he was part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl season back in 2024.

The veteran cornerback has already proven that he's willing to take drastic measures to end up where he wants.

Slay signed with the Steelers during free agency last year after the Eagles released him. But he was never a good fit in Pittsburgh. Slay beefed with DK Metcalf before the 2025 season and never found a consistent role on defense.

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Pittsburgh made Slay a healthy scratch in Week 13 and ended up releasing him just a few days later.

The Bills claimed Slay off waivers, but the veteran cornerback never reported to the team. Slay even considered retirement after not being pleased about landing in Buffalo.

Slay even showed his allegiance to the Eagles by attending a playoff game in January while technically under contract with the Bills.

Unfortunately, a reunion between Slay and the Eagles feels unlikely in 2026. Philadelphia recently signed Riq Woolen in free agency and already have several young cornerbacks under contract.

Perhaps a reunion could happen later this year if the Eagles struggle with injuries at cornerback.