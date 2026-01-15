The San Francisco 49ers couldn’t get it done the last time against the Seahawks. Will the rematch be different? Here are the 49ers’ bold predictions for the Divisional Round clash.

These teams will meet on Saturday at 8 p.m. They are just two weeks removed from the Seahawks shutting down the 49ers in a 13-3 decision. Will it be more of the same for the 49ers’ offense?

49ers QB Brock Purdy will more than double his passing yards

Purdy managed only 127 yards passing against the Seahawks in the most recent game. But now he doesn’t have George Kittle. It’s a hard sell to think Purdy can get to 254-plus yards passing against this beast of a defense.

But here’s the thing: Kyle Shanahan will find a way. The game plan will be solid. The 49ers will move the football. This question is whether they can finish drives with touchdowns instead of field goals. That will decide the outcome.

And remember, Purdy is 4-0 at Lumen Field. He said he’s ready for his team to face that tough environment, according to mercurynews.com.

“It’s one of the hardest places to play when it comes to the environment and the fans,” Purdy said. “Every down matters. You have to be on point with everything – your communication, the operation. It all matters and all adds up.

“When you’re on top of it and can execute on the road, you can feel really good when you do your job at a high level. It’s a tough place to play but it’s worth it if you’re on top of your stuff.”

And he said the underdog role is fine for his team in this situation.

“As I’ve played, you start to learn and feed off the backs-against-the-wall mentality, of everybody there wants you to fail and all you have is your sideline, your team and The Faithful that travels,” Purdy said. “It’s a mentality that everybody’s out against us. And we have to defend ourselves and fight. I’ve sort of learned as I’ve played. I really do like it. A lot of guys in the locker room do. If you’re in the NFL, you’re going to love that challenge.”

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey will splash for 100 total yards

If Purdy soars, McCaffrey will benefit from it. Look for him to go 50-50, splitting his yards close to evenly on the ground and through the air.

McCaffrey will get things done because he and his teammates have extra motivation because of their injured teammate and leader, George Kittle, according to 95.7 The Game via CBS Sports.

“This team has carried the character of George Kittle throughout the entire year, and since I got traded here, he's the heart and soul of this team,” McCaffrey said. “And so, it's a tough loss. When he's not playing, it means a lot. But he's somebody that, even going through something that he had to go through, and us finding a way to finish, he's the first guy in the locker room smiling, bumping music, happy for his teammates.

“And when you lose a leader like that, you never really lose them because his presence is still in this locker room, his energy is still here, and he's a leader, and heart and soul of this team. And so, we're praying for him, love him, and we're going to play for him the rest of the way.”

49ers WRs Demarcus Robinson and Jajuan Jennings will combine for 120 yards

If the 49ers are going to win the game, these guys will have to produce playoff-level efforts. And they will both be up to the task.

Look for both to snag a touchdown pass as well. Robinson did a lot to get his team to this point, according to 49erswebzone.com.

D-Rob was huge,” Shanahan said. “That play at the beginning of the game, it was big time to finish it with a touchdown. D-Rob stepped it up for us all year.”

Jennings said he was happy for Robinson.

“That was amazing to see bro come out there,” Jennings said. “You know, he works his tail off each and every week, and for him to get that opportunity and seize it, it was huge, and he's been wanting that. And so for him to get it, we all want it for him, and it was a great moment.”

Who will win the game?

This is a tough call. Perhaps the toughest of any of the four Divisional Round games. It certainly sets up for the Seahawks to win again, just a couple of weeks removed from a dominating defensive performance. And they are well-rested.

But logic doesn't always apply in the NFL. And sometimes when everything points one way, go the other. Prediction: 49ers 20, Seahawks 17.