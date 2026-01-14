The Seattle Seahawks are back where they believe they belong. That's at home, rested, and staring down a familiar rival with everything on the line. After earning the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye, Seattle now welcomes the San Francisco 49ers to Lumen Field for a high-stakes Divisional Round showdown. This feels equal parts heavyweight fight and chess match. These teams know each other intimately. They have split the season series, and neither side is short on confidence. What separates this game won’t be surprise but execution under pressure.

Familiar rivalry, higher stakes

The Seahawks will host their NFC West rivals on Saturday, January 17, at Lumen Field. It marks the third meeting between the teams this season. While the regular-season series ended 1-1, one curious trend stands out. The road team has won every matchup between these rivals under head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seattle enters as the top seed and betting favorite after a dominant regular season capped by a first-round bye. San Francisco, meanwhile, arrives with momentum after eliminating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. That reinforces the sense that this is a dangerous opponent no matter the venue. The Seahawks may have earned home-field advantage. However, the 49ers are no strangers to hostile environments. That's especially true against a division rival they know so well.

Strength vs. strength

This game sets up as a classic strength-on-strength battle. Seattle boasts the league’s top-ranked scoring defense. That unit that delivered one of its most impressive performances in Week 18 by holding San Francisco to a season-low three points and just 173 total yards. Interior pressure will again be central to the Seahawks’ plan. Leonard Williams and the defensive front are tasked with disrupting Brock Purdy’s rhythm early and often.

San Francisco’s counter is equally clear. The 49ers will lean on Christian McCaffrey’s versatility and Purdy’s efficiency to test Seattle horizontally and vertically. With both teams deeply familiar with each other’s schemes, adjustments will come quickly. The margin for error will be razor-thin. Add in the 12th Man, hosting its first playoff game with fans in attendance since 2017, and the atmosphere should tilt sharply in Seattle’s favor early.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Seahawks and the 49ers in the Divisional Round Game.

Sam Darnold gets outplayed by Brock Purdy

Sam Darnold did exactly what Seattle needed in their 13-3 Week 18 road win over San Francisco. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 198 yards, added six rushes for nine yards, and avoided costly mistakes. He also absorbed just two sacks. Five of his completions went for at least 15 yards. That said, the game script allowed him to operate comfortably as a game manager behind a dominant run game.

That luxury may not exist this time. The 49ers are unlikely to fall behind early again. Their defensive approach will force Darnold into tighter windows and longer third downs. He doesn’t need to be spectacular. Still, in a playoff game against an efficient quarterback like Purdy, ‘solid' may not be enough. Darnold should hold his own against his former team. However, Purdy’s command of San Francisco’s offense gives the 49ers the edge at quarterback in this matchup.

Kenneth Walker surpasses 100 yards

Kenneth Walker was one of the quiet tone-setters in that Week 18 victory. He rushed 16 times for 97 yards and added four receptions for 36 more. He repeatedly punished San Francisco with chunk plays. Four of his carries went for double-digit gains.

Article Continues Below

Yes, Walker continues to share snaps with Zach Charbonnet. That said, Seattle’s commitment to a run-heavy approach has unlocked the best version of its backfield. Walker has now surpassed 100 yards from scrimmage in two of his final three regular-season games. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time since his rookie season. In a playoff setting where controlling tempo is critical, Walker is poised to cross the century mark and keep Seattle on schedule.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivers in the red zone

Jaxon Smith-Njigba once again proved he is the focal point of Seattle’s passing attack. Despite only 26 pass attempts in Week 18, he saw eight targets. That was double any other Seahawks receiver. He finished with six catches for 84 yards. Half of those receptions went for 15-plus yards. That continued a late-season surge that saw him top 80 receiving yards in four of his last five games.

Smith-Njigba closed the regular season with 118 receptions, 1,793 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. He emerged as Darnold’s most trusted option in critical situations. With San Francisco likely selling out to stop the run near the goal line, Smith-Njigba’s route-running and timing could become decisive. Don’t be surprised if he finds the end zone twice.

Seahawks falter in the end

Every sign points to another tight, low-scoring affair. Both regular-season meetings were physical, methodical, and defined by defense. Seattle will be rested, energized, and backed by one of the league’s most intimidating home environments. The 49ers will be battle-tested and confident after surviving Wild Card weekend.

The central question remains whether Darnold can elevate his play when the moment demands it. If he avoids major mistakes, Seattle has a clear path to the NFC Championship Game. Still, familiarity has a way of neutralizing advantages. This matchup feels destined for a dramatic finish. For the second time in three weeks, these rivals collide. For the second time this season, the margins decide everything. Expect a thrilling fourth quarter before San Francisco escapes with a 23–21 victory.

Final word

This game has all the ingredients of a playoff classic. It has elite defenses, star playmakers, and a rivalry that refuses to fade quietly. Seattle’s rise has been built on discipline and balance. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s resilience has carried it back into hostile territory. Something will have to give. When it does, the fallout will reshape the NFC playoff picture.