The San Francisco 49ers made one of the biggest splashes in free agency when they signed wide receiver Mike Evans to a $60 million contract. He is sure to make plenty of new fans in the Bay Area.

But Evans has at least on supporter fully prepared to don his new jersey. Once the wide receiver signed, an old video resurfaced of him giving his gloves to a young 49ers fan, via CBS Sports.

The 49ers entered the offseason in desperate need for a wide receiver with Jauan Jennings a free agent and Brandon Aiyuk eventually leaving the franchise. In Evans, they found a potential future Hall of Famer that not many originally thought would be available.

Evans had spent his entire 12-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he was entering free agency, the idea of seeing the receiver in a different jersey was bizarre. But as the legal tampering period opened, those feelings changed. It became clear that Evans was going to take a serious look at his free agent options. That's when the 49ers swooped in to land the big bodied wide receiver.

Injuries limited Evans to just eight games in 2025. However, in his previous 11 seasons, the wide receiver eclipsed 1,000 yards. Overall, Evans has caught 866 passes for 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and a former Super Bowl champion.

When Evans handed his gloves to the young fan, it showed his humble side. But now playing for the 49ers, the wide receiver will be hoping to celebrate with the team's fans full time.