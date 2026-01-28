The San Francisco 49ers fell short in their mission to bring home a Vince Lombardi Trophy in the 2025 NFL season. They did not even reach the NFC Championship game. But if they did, San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner said that he would have seen action in that contest to help the Niners against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I would have been out there in the NFC Championship putting the belt to the Rams, but that’s all for next year,” Warner told Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and former San Francisco wideout Equanimeous St. Brown in a recent appearance on the “St. Brown Podcast.”

Warner's 2025 campaign was cut short by a serious right ankle injury that he suffered in the first quarter of a Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The four-time All-Pro linebacker had to undergo surgery to address his injury, leading many to believe that he would not see action for the remainder of the season.

However, there was renewed hope for his availability in the NFL playoffs when the 49ers opened his 21-day practice window after San Francisco's 23-19 win in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Philadelphia Eagles and before an NFC Divisional Round matchup against Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks.

As it turned out, the 49ers lost to the Seahawks in crushing fashion and to the tune of a 41-6 score, so Warner can focus now on getting healthier without any pressure to be available for a 2025 playoff game.