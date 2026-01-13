The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to get a major boost back for the playoffs. On Saturday night, the Seahawks will host the Niners for the NFC Divisional Round between the 6-seed and No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Despite comments from Niners' head coach Kyle Shanahan saying, “not very high” on his star linebacker Fred Warner's practice window being opened up, the 49ers have done just that. Warner now has 21 days to be activated from the IR. The hope is that Warner will be back next week if the Niners can get past the Seahawks this weekend.

“Kyle Shanahan says they will open LB Fred Warner's practice window and hopes he can be available next week.”

When healthy, Fred Warner is arguably the best linebacker in the league. He can disrupt the flow of any offense with his ability to tackle at a high level and be everywhere at once on the field. He forces fumbles, intercepts passes, and even shoves offensive players away with ease on his way to making a play. Warner has been a 100+ tackler every season, including his rookie year. 2025 was the first year Warner played fewer than 16 games in a season. He's been one of the healthier players in the league, which has made him very valuable. The Niners' defense gets a lot better with him on the field.

This season, the linebacker has 51 tackles (28 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections. Since 2018, Warner has forced 17 fumbles with two pick-sixes and 10 INTs overall.

Stay tuned for more injury updates from Warner and the Niners heading into a huge playoff game against the Seahawks.