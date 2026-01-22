San Francisco 49ers fans over the last few years have noticed a worrying trend. While injuries aren't that uncommon in the NFL (it's a violent sport, after all), it seems like San Francisco's luck on injuries is particularly bad. The Niners' Super Bowl chances keep getting dashed every year due to injuries, with one injury usually coming to a key player of theirs.

One or two years of multiple injuries can be chalked up to bad luck. Multiple years of this injury luck, though, and you start to question if there's something else affecting the team. So when a theory positing that the 49ers' injury luck might be related to their proximity to an electric substation, many latched on to the theory.

However, after the theory went viral, multiple experts debunked the theory. Even with experts saying that the EMF from the nearby stations shouldn't be harmful, 49ers GM John Lynch says that they are at least looking into the theory.

“John Lynch confirms that the #49ers have looked into the electrical substation,” Matt Lively reported. “They've reached out to “anyone and everyone” as to whether or not a study exists.”

The theory, which Peter Cowan popularized around internet circles, claimed that the electromagnetic fields generated by the substation near Levi's Stadium softens the tissues of the NFL players practicing nearby. As a result, the 49ers are a lot more prone to injuries than other teams.

However, experts have pushed back on this theory. While ionizing EMFs are definitely harmful to the human body, there is no evidence that non-ionizing EMFs (which are emitted by substations) have an adverse effect on the human body.

“In the huge number of studies that have tried to look at the effects of non-ionizing radiation on cells, there’s been no reported damage to DNA, proteins or other molecules that’s been identified,” radiology professor Gayle Wolschak said.

Adding more doubt into that theory is the fact that the 49ers have practiced near the substation in question long before Levi's Stadium was built. There might be an underlying reason behind San Francisco's rotten injury luck, but it doesn't seem like EMFs are that reason.