The San Francisco 49ers have high hopes of getting back to the playoffs and winning the NFC North division and proving that last year's 6-11 finish was nothing but a fluke.

“You build chemistry with guys you go through sh** with.” George Kittle is happy Jauan Jennings is back because Jennings is someone he leans on during a game. #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/tvnRoWuXPp — Matt Lively (@mattblively) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Niners certainly have some major weapons on offense, with perhaps the most versatile running back in the NFL in Christian McCaffrey along with quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle. However, the 49ers have made multiple changes at the wide receiver position as Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are gone. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings stepped up as the team's best wideout last year, and he needs to have another big year.

Kittle is thrilled that he has a tough, physical receiver like Jennings on his side. Jennings signed a two-year, $15.4 million contract and returned to the Niners.

He is the kind of player who is not looking for glory, is willing to block and he will also make the tough catch. He also caught 77 passes for 975 yards last year and scored 6 touchdowns.

The combination of Kittle and Jennings could be formidable for the San Francisco offense this season. Kittle caught a team-leading 78 passes for 1,106 yards and 8 touchdowns last year.

However, the real key to the offense is the health and performance of McCaffrey. If he can stay healthy for all 17 games, he can compete with Saquon Barkley for the NFL rushing title. However, it doesn't stop there because McCaffrey also excels as a receiver. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is praying that the Achilles tendinitis and posterior cruciate ligament injury that limited McCaffrey to four games will not be an issue this season.

Niners have the weapons on both sides of the ball

Despite their losing record last year, the 49ers had fairly impressive rankings on both sides of the ball. They ranked fourth in total offense and fourth in passing yards. However, the rushing game ranked 12th and that figure must improve this season.

The defense was also fairly impressive from a statistical point of view. They ranked eighth in total defense and fifth in passing defense. However, the Niners struggled badly against the run, ranking 18th in yards allowed. That led to the Niners getting hammered on the scoreboard, as they tied for 27th in points allowed.

That's not going to get the job done. They are depending on defensive end Nick Bosa to have a huge year. He led the Niners with 9.0 sacks, and he needs a dozen sacks or more this season.