After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Jauan Jennings' new contract and recovery from a calf injury, the wide receiver returned to the San Francisco 49ers’ practice field this week with a new outlook. He acknowledged that although a long-term extension didn’t come together, the temporary solution works for now.

“Right now, just focusing on Week 1,” Jennings said, according to OurSF49ers X post.

When asked if he was satisfied with the deal, he smiled and added:

“Oh yeah, I love money. Do you love money? I love money.”

Jennings explained that he was grateful for the arrangement that keeps him in uniform this season.

“We got accomplished what we did, and I'm extremely grateful. And just the opportunity itself, extremely grateful. And like I said, just to be back with the team, [with guys] like Fred Warner and George Kittle, it means a lot. So, a lot of Forty-Niner football on the way.” he said after Thursday’s practice, according to 49ers Web Zone.

The agreement added $3 million in incentives to Jennings’ 2025 contract, giving him the chance to earn up to $10.5 million this season before becoming a free agent in 2026. While it wasn’t the long-term solution both sides initially wanted, the deal ended the stalemate and allowed Jennings to shift his focus back to football.

General manager John Lynch also addressed the situation, emphasizing that the possibility of a longer extension remains open.

“Obviously, we couldn't come to an agreement on that right now, but that's not to say that's gone,” Lynch explained. “Some teams do have the policy, once you hit the season, they put all contracts away. That's not something we've done. We are going to kind of focus on going and beating Seattle right now, but we'll continue to try to work towards that.”

Lynch added that the team is locked in on Week 1 against Seattle while continuing to explore future options with Jennings.

“We've said it many times, we love J.J., we love his presence on this team, and we want to keep him around here for a while,” he said,” he said.

Quarterback Brock Purdy highlighted the chemistry he shares with Jennings on the field, downplaying concerns about his limited training camp reps.

“I think the practices that we've been together, out on the field, we've honestly picked up where we left off,” Purdy said.

He praised Jennings’ ability to win in tight coverage and stressed the rhythm they’ve rebuilt over the past few days. Purdy also noted that Jennings has experience returning from setbacks without missing a step, something he expects to continue heading into Sunday’s season opener.