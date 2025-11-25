It was a tit-for-tat moment for the defenses of the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers early in their Monday Night Football showdown.

After forcing Carolina to punt to get a chance to add to their 7-0 lead, the 49ers wasted a possession with SF quarterback Brock Purdy throwing an interception on the first play of a drive. Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was credited with the pick on a pass Purdy intended for San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

But it did not take long for the Niners to get the ball back, as San Francisco returned the favor to the Panthers by 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who was at the right time and right place to pick off Carolina quarterback Bryce Young in the end zone on a pass the former Alabama Crimson Tide star signal-caller wanted tight end Mitchell Evans to secure.

Bryce Young and the Panthers can't capitalized on the takeaway as he gets PICKED OFF in the end zone 😁 49ers ball!pic.twitter.com/WqH6DVsU6d — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

With that great defensive play, Brown finally has his first interception in the 2025 NFL season. Selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the former Penn State Nittany Lions defensive back entered the Carolina game with three interceptions in his NFL career. He had two picks in his rookie season in 2023 and one in 2024.

For Young, he has now been intercepted at least once in three straight games and eight times overall so far in the 2025 NFL campaign.

The 49ers are trying to bolster their chances to make the NFL playoffs and keep up with the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks in the race to the top of the NFC West standings.