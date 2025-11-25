Mac Jones carried the San Francisco 49ers in the absence of Brock Purdy. The QB1 Purdy entered Levi's Stadium predicted to go off on the Carolina Panthers. But fans of the 49ers immediately wanted Jones back in.

All after Purdy delivered an ugly multiple interception night.

The QB rolled without top wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Yet still had plenty of weapons at his disposal — and still misfired.

Purdy fired not one, or two, but three first half picks to start the Monday Night Football contest. Jaycee Horn stepped in front of the first takeaway.

Jaycee Horn SNATCHES IT from Brock Purdy❗ Panthers come up with the early takeaway.

Then the second one became even more costly — as Purdy was picked off in the end zone.

Brock Purdy gets picked off for the second time in the 1st half 😳

Horn wasn't through, though, with becoming a rare top receiving target for Purdy in grabbing his second INT.

Brock Purdy throws his 3rd PICK of the half 😱 Jaycee Horn has his 2nd INT of the night!

Members of the 49ers Faithful wasted little time in roasting Purdy and demanding Kyle Shanahan puts in Jones.

Notable reactions for Brock Purdy's rough 49ers night

FanDuel poked fun of Purdy's bad night by believing Jones delivered this type of observation.

Mac Jones watching Brock Purdy throw another pick

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, though, was more relentless on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Mac Jones, get ready. Purdy is awful tonight,” Sharpe posted.

Former NFL insider Jason La Canfora was equally harsh on Purdy, despite mentioning he's a better option than a past 49ers QB.

“$60 million a year for a guy who is worse than Mac Jones…On the bright side he is better than Trey Lance,” La Canfora posted.

Sirius XM radio personality Jared Stillman typed out how Jones is the better QB option. Purdy, meanwhile, hit a new futility mark for 2025: The first QB to throw three picks in a game before halftime.

San Francisco managed to steal one pass via Ji'Ayir Brown on Bryce Love. But Purdy's multiple miscues sent 49er fans into a panic despite leading 10-3 at halftime.