The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11, as the team hopes to get back in the win column after suffering a 42-26 Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With the team firmly in the mix of the NFC West, it sounds like Brock Purdy is finally returning from injury.

Reports indicate that Purdy, who is 25 years old, will finally return as the 49ers' starting quarterback after missing six games, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Mac Jones will head to the bench while Brock Purdy takes over the starting role once again.

“Quarterback Brock Purdy will return to the starting lineup Sunday vs. the Cardinals, Kyle Shanahan just said during the taping of the 49ers Game Plan.”

The last time Purdy took the field was in the 49ers' 26-21 Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's only participated in two games this season while dealing with a turf toe injury. However, the former seventh-round pick is finally set to return to action, giving San Francisco a nice boost for the back half of the regular season.

Brock Purdy enters the Week 11 contest against the Cardinals with 586 passing yards and four touchdowns while owning a 65.8% completion percentage. However, the four interceptions he's thrown this season indicate that Purdy has struggled with turning the ball over. The 49ers will hope that the issue is resolved quickly, considering the club is a game behind both the Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

If San Francisco can get as healthy as possible at the right time, this team could go on a serious run to make a potential playoff appearance. The first step, though, will be an NFC West divisional matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.