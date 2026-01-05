As New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen will stay with the team, despite major speculation on his job security, there seems to be a wide-consensus that the team should let him go. With the Giants looking ahead to the 2026 season, there is one person who is for the team keeping Schoen, which is former running back Tiki Barber.

Barber would be on WFAN Sports Radio and would say how it's a “good thing” that Schoen is staying with New York, which would no doubt cause some shock with the other co-hosts on the air. However, Barber made the case that when the team hires a new head coach, there needs to be some form of “continuity” within the team, which Schoen brings.

“That's a good thing, by the way, I know people are upset about this, but it's a good thing,” Barber said on Monday. “Because you need some level of continuity with all the changes that are about to start happening. If a year from now, or even eight months from now, it's a different conversation because of who they hire as the head coach, that's fine, but you have to present that there is stability here. So when you come in as the prospective head coach, it's not like everybody's packing up their bags and leaving the building. That's when it gets really ugly, and it doesn't present a united front.”

Tiki Barber speaks on the positives under Giants' Joe Schoen

While the Giants look for a new head coach after moving on from Brian Daboll this past season, Barber stresses how there needs to be a level of “stability,” which Shoen brings, despite going 22-55-1 during his tenure. Though, Barber emphasizes that Schoen has been in the forefront of an improving offensive line, potentially having a star quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and others.

“From an organizational standpoint, head coaches need to see stability. And you can sell that with Joe Schoen,” Barber said. “You can sell it with his last two draft classes, you can sell it with the fact that the O-line has gotten better, and that you have your quarterback, presumably of the future, he's still got growth. You got some pieces to build upon.”

At any rate, New York is looking to improve after finishing with a 4-13 season this past year, which put them last in the NFC East division.