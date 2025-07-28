Brock Purdy is now a dad!

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback announced that he and his wife, Jenna Purdy, welcomed their first child over the weekend. The couple who got married last year shared in a joint Instagram post the birth of their daughter, Millie Joleen Purdy.

“Life just became a whole lot sweeter,” they wrote in the caption.

The black-and-white photo they shared showed Jenna holding the baby, with Brock lovingly embracing the two.

“Now that was a well kept secret,” a fan wrote in the comment section of the photo.

“She’s here!!! Congratulations you two! She’s one lucky girl,” fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk wrote, who is married to Brock's teammate, Kyle Juszczyk.

Kyle also commented, “Congratulations.”

49ers tight end George Kittle also commented, “Mom and dad!

Purdy was notably absent from the 49ers training camp on Friday to spend time with Jenna and his baby girl but he came back on Sunday to prepare for the season.

Last week, Purdy shared with reporters what he wants the team to focus on for the upcoming season.

“Honestly, just continue to work on my mobility and stuff,” Purdy said in last week's press conference. “I feel like I'm somewhat more of a stiff quarterback. That's not a bad thing, but something that I always try to work on is just my arm and mobility with that, and keeping it stretched out and stuff.

“But outside of that, it's more so making sure I'm on top of my mechanics when throwing to the sideline, deep ball, some running things, and making sure I'm in shape with my legs. Those are all little things that I just try to hone in on.”

In May, Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, with $181 million guaranteed. Since the 49ers failed to make the playoffs last season, Purdy says the team is more than ready for next season.

“We've had a long offseason, obviously, not making the playoffs, so a lot of guys are itching to get back and compete and play football,” Purdy concluded.