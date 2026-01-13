Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will be missing George Kittle's on-field presence throughout the rest of the 2025 NFL Playoffs following his severe injury.

Kittle tore his Achilles during the 49ers' Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. While his team held on to win 23-19 and dethrone the Super Bowl 59 champions in the process, they will b without Kittle for the remainder of the postseason and most likely a big chunk of the 2026 campaign.

Kittle released a post on social media since suffering the injury. He thanked his teammates for the support and told fans that he isn't done with what he wants to accomplish in his career with San Francisco.

“Football sucks sometimes. But I love it. I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken but have felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet! Also when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you’re in a special place. 🥃 cheers, all my love,” Kittle wrote.

McCaffrey caught wind of the post and showed his immediate approval with a heart symbol in the comment section.

“💖,” McCaffrey replied.

What's next for Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

The 49ers have persevered through a lot of injuries. However, losing George Kittle will put a lot of responsibility on Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy's shoulders to keep the offense stable.

Kittle continued to shine as one of San Francisco in 2025 despite missing six games due to injury. He made 57 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns, standing out as one of the best veteran tight ends in the NFL.

Without his services, McCaffrey and Purdy will have to play at an elite level to keep pushing the 49ers in their playoff run. Stunning the Eagles on the road was a big step in the right direction. Now, they must show they are still capable of being a serious contender without Kittle when they face the one-seed Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.